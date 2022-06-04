SparksPay Trading Up 23.2% This Week (SPK)

SparksPay (SPK) traded down 14.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. One SparksPay coin can currently be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SparksPay has a market capitalization of $19,667.26 and approximately $5.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SparksPay has traded 23.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 37.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

KlayCity (ORB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000516 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000028 BTC.

CyborgShiba (CBS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THEKEY (TKY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000162 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000267 BTC.

About SparksPay

SPK is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 12,297,088 coins and its circulating supply is 11,046,959 coins. SparksPay’s official website is sparkspay.io . The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . SparksPay’s official message board is medium.com/sparkspay

According to CryptoCompare, “SparksPay is a cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm, it is the “fuel” that powers the eCommerce platform. Fees to merchants are based on a nominal percentage value of the transactions performed on the Sparks platform and are paid for by merchants using Sparks coin Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

SparksPay Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparksPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SparksPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

