SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Bought by Certified Advisory Corp

Certified Advisory Corp lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. 33.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $172.58 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $160.68 and a one year high of $193.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $176.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.99.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.