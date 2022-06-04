Spire Global (OTCMKTS:SPIR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Spire Global (OTCMKTS:SPIR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.43–$0.39 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $85.00 million-$90.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $86.61 million.Spire Global also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to -$0.12–$0.11 EPS.

Shares of Spire Global stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.72. 694,948 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,077,102. Spire Global has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $19.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.59.

Spire Global (OTCMKTS:SPIR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $18.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.02 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Spire Global in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Spire Global in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. CJS Securities assumed coverage on shares of Spire Global in a report on Monday, March 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spire Global from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.86.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPIR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Spire Global by 127.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 6,535 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Spire Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Spire Global by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 316,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 8,773 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Spire Global during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Spire Global by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 79,078 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 12,762 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Spire Global Company Profile

Spire Global, Inc provides space-based data, analytics, and space services worldwide. It offers its customers with access to datasets and insights about earth from the ultimate vantage point. The company provides current and historical data, insights, and predictive analytics for accurate ship monitoring, real-time vessel updates, port operations, and ship safety and route optimization; global satellite-based aircraft tracking data to power applications, drive decision making, and improve cost efficiencies; and space-based data, artificial intelligence-powered insights, and predictive weather analytics, as well as space-as-a-service solutions.

