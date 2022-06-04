Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) Price Target Lowered to $52.00 at Truist Financial

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial from $56.00 to $52.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

SRC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.64.

Spirit Realty Capital stock opened at $41.61 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.77 and a 200-day moving average of $45.66. Spirit Realty Capital has a 1 year low of $38.74 and a 1 year high of $52.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.23.

Spirit Realty Capital ( NYSE:SRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $167.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.41 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 35.32% and a return on equity of 5.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Spirit Realty Capital will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.638 dividend. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 140.11%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the 1st quarter worth $658,000. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 18,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 4,767 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 697,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,098,000 after buying an additional 26,949 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 22,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

