Squarepoint Ops LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,212 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,498 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $8,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 227.0% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after buying an additional 7,808 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 172,271 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,134,000 after buying an additional 25,415 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 25,598 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,437,000 after buying an additional 2,734 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 69.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 438,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,853,000 after buying an additional 179,050 shares during the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EXPD opened at $109.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.55. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.95 and a twelve month high of $137.80. The stock has a market cap of $18.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 0.85.

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 42.58%. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This is an increase from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.58. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.51%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen boosted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.60.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

