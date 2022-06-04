Squarepoint Ops LLC Decreases Holdings in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Squarepoint Ops LLC cut its holdings in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,141 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 30,279 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.07% of Bruker worth $8,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BRKR. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Bruker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Bruker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bruker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Bruker by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 582 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Bruker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. 76.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bruker alerts:

NASDAQ:BRKR opened at $63.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.94. Bruker Co. has a twelve month low of $55.80 and a twelve month high of $92.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Bruker ( NASDAQ:BRKR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $595.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.50 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 11.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Bruker Co. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.75%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BRKR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bruker in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Bruker from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Bruker from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.50.

Bruker Profile (Get Rating)

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.