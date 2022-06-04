Squarepoint Ops LLC Grows Holdings in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Get Rating) by 932.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,001 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,579 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Ubiquiti were worth $7,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Ubiquiti by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 7.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 5.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ubiquiti alerts:

Ubiquiti stock opened at $269.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.54 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Ubiquiti Inc. has a 1 year low of $218.15 and a 1 year high of $344.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $271.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $277.27.

Ubiquiti ( NYSE:UI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($1.19). Ubiquiti had a net margin of 29.21% and a negative return on equity of 57,441.32%. The business had revenue of $358.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Ubiquiti’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.07%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on UI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ubiquiti from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $214.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Ubiquiti from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. BWS Financial decreased their target price on shares of Ubiquiti from $370.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Ubiquiti from $260.00 to $214.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

Ubiquiti Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ubiquiti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ubiquiti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.