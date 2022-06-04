Squarepoint Ops LLC Raises Position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) by 89.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 91,021 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,914 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $8,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in Ingredion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 140.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

INGR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Ingredion from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $102.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

Shares of Ingredion stock opened at $93.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.88 and a 200-day moving average of $91.69. Ingredion Incorporated has a 1-year low of $81.25 and a 1-year high of $101.89.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Ingredion Incorporated will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is 35.71%.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia-Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

