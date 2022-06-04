Squarepoint Ops LLC Raises Stock Position in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) by 64.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,717 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,940 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Avnet worth $6,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AVT. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avnet in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avnet in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Avnet by 168.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Avnet by 163.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Avnet in the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. 96.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Avnet alerts:

Shares of AVT opened at $48.09 on Friday. Avnet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.71 and a 52-week high of $48.96. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.14 and a 200 day moving average of $41.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Avnet ( NASDAQ:AVT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.63. Avnet had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 2.29%. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Avnet, Inc. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. Avnet’s payout ratio is presently 19.66%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AVT shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avnet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.75.

In other news, Director William H. Schumann sold 3,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total transaction of $174,291.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Avnet Profile (Get Rating)

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.