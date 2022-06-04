Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 145,620 Shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Squarepoint Ops LLC cut its stake in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) by 31.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 314,749 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 145,620 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Nordstrom worth $7,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Nordstrom by 133.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,237,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $81,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280,070 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Nordstrom by 14.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,517 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Nordstrom by 2.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,341,231 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,475,000 after buying an additional 38,119 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Nordstrom by 28.5% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 17,396 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 3,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 7.4% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 129,059 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,414,000 after purchasing an additional 8,842 shares during the last quarter. 57.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Nordstrom news, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 13,334 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.74, for a total value of $383,219.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 120,137 shares in the company, valued at $3,452,737.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 13,333 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.20, for a total value of $322,658.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 106,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,584,656.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nordstrom stock opened at $25.70 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.65 and a 52 week high of $38.48.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Nordstrom had a return on equity of 74.13% and a net margin of 2.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.64) EPS. Nordstrom’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Nordstrom announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 24th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to buy up to 15.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Nordstrom’s payout ratio is currently 33.93%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on JWN shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Nordstrom to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Nordstrom from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.29.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

