Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

SQSP has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Squarespace from $40.00 to $29.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Squarespace from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Squarespace from $55.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Squarespace from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Squarespace presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.42.

Get Squarespace alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SQSP opened at $20.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.30. Squarespace has a fifty-two week low of $14.43 and a fifty-two week high of $64.71.

Squarespace ( NYSE:SQSP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $207.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.44 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Squarespace will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Squarespace by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,645,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313,755 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in Squarespace by 97.8% in the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,324,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,501 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Squarespace in the first quarter worth $27,254,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Squarespace by 1.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 625,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,024,000 after purchasing an additional 8,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Squarespace by 953.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 441,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,314,000 after purchasing an additional 399,710 shares in the last quarter. 37.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Squarespace Company Profile (Get Rating)

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. Its suite of integrated products enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, and scheduling, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Squarespace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Squarespace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.