SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) Research Coverage Started at UBS Group

UBS Group began coverage on shares of SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $30.50 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on SSRM. Zacks Investment Research lowered SSR Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on SSR Mining from C$33.00 to C$32.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Scotiabank increased their price target on SSR Mining from C$31.00 to C$33.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on SSR Mining from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on SSR Mining in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.79.

Get SSR Mining alerts:

SSRM stock opened at $20.94 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.42. SSR Mining has a twelve month low of $14.19 and a twelve month high of $24.58. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.92.

SSR Mining ( NASDAQ:SSRM Get Rating ) (TSE:SSO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. SSR Mining had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 20.93%. The business had revenue of $355.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.25 million. Research analysts expect that SSR Mining will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. SSR Mining’s payout ratio is currently 20.14%.

In related news, CFO Alison Lynn White sold 4,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total transaction of $93,201.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in SSR Mining by 7.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,323,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $485,536,000 after buying an additional 1,550,609 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in SSR Mining by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,907,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $175,362,000 after buying an additional 172,866 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,902,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $150,132,000 after purchasing an additional 77,029 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 16.1% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,096,763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $132,759,000 after purchasing an additional 846,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 4.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,616,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,661,000 after purchasing an additional 169,767 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.13% of the company’s stock.

SSR Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SSR Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSR Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.