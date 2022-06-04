SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a C$30.50 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of SSR Mining in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. They set a buy rating and a C$29.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$27.00 price target on shares of SSR Mining in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of SSR Mining from C$33.00 to C$32.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of SSR Mining from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SSR Mining currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$30.45.

Shares of TSE SSRM opened at C$26.33 on Tuesday. SSR Mining has a 1 year low of C$18.08 and a 1 year high of C$31.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$27.23 and its 200 day moving average price is C$24.67. The firm has a market cap of C$5.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.26, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 6.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. SSR Mining’s payout ratio is 11.73%.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

