StableXSwap Market Cap Reaches $6.39 Million (STAX)

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 4th. One StableXSwap coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.47 or 0.00001575 BTC on major exchanges. StableXSwap has a total market cap of $6.39 million and $12.00 worth of StableXSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, StableXSwap has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29,726.85 or 1.00001976 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00030997 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003363 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000861 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001614 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00015351 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000059 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003359 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000988 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap Profile

STAX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 29th, 2018. StableXSwap’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,646,645 coins. StableXSwap’s official Twitter account is @stablexswap . The official message board for StableXSwap is medium.com/stablexswap . The official website for StableXSwap is stablexswap.com

According to CryptoCompare, “STAX is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling StableXSwap

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StableXSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StableXSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy StableXSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

