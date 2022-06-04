Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.74

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.74 and traded as high as $0.82. Staffing 360 Solutions shares last traded at $0.81, with a volume of 11,131 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Staffing 360 Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.85. The firm has a market cap of $14.27 million, a P/E ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.45.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Staffing 360 Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Staffing 360 Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Staffing 360 Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Staffing 360 Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Staffing 360 Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Institutional investors own 6.81% of the company’s stock.

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc, a staffing company, engages in the acquisition of staffing companies in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Commercial – US, Professional – US, and Professional – UK. Its services primarily comprise the provision of temporary contractors; and the recruitment of candidates for permanent placement.

