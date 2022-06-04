StaFi (FIS) Price Tops $0.33

StaFi (FIS) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. One StaFi coin can now be purchased for $0.33 or 0.00001118 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, StaFi has traded down 6% against the US dollar. StaFi has a market capitalization of $20.06 million and approximately $2.57 million worth of StaFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.31 or 0.00078522 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000596 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00017737 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001266 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0894 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $75.92 or 0.00255747 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00031595 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00008403 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000204 BTC.

StaFi Profile

FIS uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 7th, 2020. StaFi’s total supply is 114,911,733 coins and its circulating supply is 60,452,000 coins. The official website for StaFi is www.stafi.io . The official message board for StaFi is medium.com/stafi . StaFi’s official Twitter account is @Stafi_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StaFi protocol is a decentralized protocol unlocking liquidity of Staked assets. StaFi aims to solve the contradiction between Mainnet security and token liquidity in PoS consensus. The token holders are staking through staking contracts built in StaFi protocol, and then get alternative tokens (rToken ,such as rXTZ, rAtom, rDot, etc.), rTokens are tradable and it can get staking rewards from the original chain at the same time. “

Buying and Selling StaFi

