Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust (LON:SLI) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $80.79

Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust Limited (LON:SLI – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 80.79 ($1.02) and traded as high as GBX 81.50 ($1.03). Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust shares last traded at GBX 80.10 ($1.01), with a volume of 526,404 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of £317.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 83.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 80.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.74.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust’s payout ratio is presently 0.18%.

In other Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust news, insider Sarah Slater bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 80 ($1.01) per share, with a total value of £16,000 ($20,242.91).

About Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust (LON:SLI)

The objective of the Company is to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the prospect of income and capital growth. The Board intends to achieve the investment objective by investing in a diversified portfolio of UK commercial properties. The majority of the portfolio will be invested in direct holdings within the three main commercial property sectors of retail, office and industrial although the Company may also invest in other commercial property such as hotels, nursing homes and student housing.

