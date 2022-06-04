Standard Protocol 1-Day Volume Tops $389,551.00 (STND)

Standard Protocol (STND) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. One Standard Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0444 or 0.00000150 BTC on major exchanges. Standard Protocol has a total market cap of $595,790.53 and $389,551.00 worth of Standard Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Standard Protocol has traded 5.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 621.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,228.71 or 0.07513344 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003369 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001893 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001314 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.71 or 0.00447397 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00031613 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000268 BTC.

About Standard Protocol

Standard Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,427,324 coins. Standard Protocol’s official Twitter account is @standarddefi

Standard Protocol Coin Trading

