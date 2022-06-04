Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Plans $0.79 Quarterly Dividend

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 22nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of 0.79 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 6th.

Stanley Black & Decker has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 54 consecutive years. Stanley Black & Decker has a dividend payout ratio of 27.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Stanley Black & Decker to earn $11.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.3%.

NYSE:SWK opened at $114.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.37. Stanley Black & Decker has a 1 year low of $112.38 and a 1 year high of $213.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.13 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SWK. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Barclays decreased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $150.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $145.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.15.

In other news, CAO Jocelyn Belisle sold 3,244 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.71, for a total value of $511,611.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 4,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

