Stifel Nicolaus Begins Coverage on Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF)

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on DLMAF. TD Securities raised their price objective on Dollarama from C$72.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Desjardins raised their price objective on Dollarama from €72.00 ($77.42) to €79.00 ($84.95) in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Dollarama from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Dollarama from C$77.00 to C$79.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Dollarama from C$71.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $72.11.

Shares of Dollarama stock opened at $55.90 on Wednesday. Dollarama has a 52 week low of $42.36 and a 52 week high of $61.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.01.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. The company also sells its products through online store. As of January 30, 2022, it operated 1,421 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

