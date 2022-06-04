Stifel Nicolaus Raises Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) Price Target to C$17.75

Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$17.25 to C$17.75 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

OBE has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James set a C$15.50 target price on Obsidian Energy and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Obsidian Energy from C$5.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Friday, February 25th.

Get Obsidian Energy alerts:

Shares of TSE:OBE opened at C$14.52 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$10.92 and its 200 day moving average is C$8.69. Obsidian Energy has a 1 year low of C$2.60 and a 1 year high of C$14.55. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.06, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

In other news, Director Stephen Loukas acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$8.84 per share, with a total value of C$132,669.41. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 645,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,707,880.03.

About Obsidian Energy (Get Rating)

Obsidian Energy Ltd. primarily focuses on the exploration, production, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin. The company was formerly known as Penn West Petroleum Ltd. and changed its name to Obsidian Energy Ltd. in June 2017. Obsidian Energy Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Obsidian Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Obsidian Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.