StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
AAU opened at $0.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.01 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 18.40 and a quick ratio of 18.40. Almaden Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $0.22 and a fifty-two week high of $0.56.
Almaden Minerals Company Profile (Get Rating)
