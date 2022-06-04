StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Remark (NASDAQ:MARK)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the information services provider’s stock.
MARK stock opened at $0.47 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.82. The stock has a market cap of $49.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 3.45. Remark has a fifty-two week low of $0.38 and a fifty-two week high of $6.70.
Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The information services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.33 million for the quarter. Remark had a negative return on equity of 163.16% and a net margin of 46.18%.
About Remark (Get Rating)
Remark Holdings, Inc primarily focuses on the development and deployment of artificial intelligence-based solutions for businesses and software developers. It operates a data and AI software platform under the Remark AI name in the United States and the KanKan AI name in the Asia Pacific region that offers AI-based computer vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service solutions for the retail, urban life cycle, workplace and food safety, railway safety, and biosafety industries.
