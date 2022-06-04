StockNews.com Downgrades Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Enerplus (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$26.50 to C$29.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Enerplus from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$20.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Enerplus from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of ERF opened at $16.04 on Wednesday. Enerplus has a 1-year low of $4.78 and a 1-year high of $16.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.16 and a 200 day moving average of $11.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Enerplus ( NYSE:ERF Get Rating ) (TSE:ERF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. Enerplus had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 69.73%. The company had revenue of $513.15 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Enerplus will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.043 per share. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This is an increase from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Enerplus’s payout ratio is currently 20.73%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERF. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Enerplus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,945,000. Ninepoint Partners LP lifted its stake in Enerplus by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 9,500,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $120,650,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500,000 shares during the period. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enerplus during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $23,004,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Enerplus by 167.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,443,309 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $25,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528,379 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Enerplus by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,986,433 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $37,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271,801 shares during the period. 52.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

