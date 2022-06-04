StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Allied Healthcare Products from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of AHPI opened at $2.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.02 million, a PE ratio of -4.79 and a beta of -3.81. Allied Healthcare Products has a fifty-two week low of $1.72 and a fifty-two week high of $16.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.70.

Allied Healthcare Products ( NASDAQ:AHPI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter. Allied Healthcare Products had a negative net margin of 6.68% and a negative return on equity of 20.93%. The firm had revenue of $6.87 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allied Healthcare Products by 14.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 62,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Allied Healthcare Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Allied Healthcare Products during the third quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Allied Healthcare Products during the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000.

Allied Healthcare Products Company Profile (Get Rating)

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc manufactures and markets respiratory products for use in the health care industry in a range of hospitals and alternate site settings worldwide. The company offers respiratory care/anesthesia products, including air compressors, calibration equipment, humidifiers, croup tents, and equipment dryers, as well as respiratory disposable products, such as oxygen tubing products, facemasks, cannulas, and ventilator circuits; and home respiratory care products comprising aluminum oxygen cylinders, oxygen regulators, pneumatic nebulizers, portable suction equipment, and a line of respiratory disposable products.

