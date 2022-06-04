StockNews.com Lowers VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

Shares of VOC opened at $8.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $138.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.22. VOC Energy Trust has a 52 week low of $3.33 and a 52 week high of $8.18.

Get VOC Energy Trust alerts:

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.71 million for the quarter. VOC Energy Trust had a return on equity of 75.78% and a net margin of 92.21%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.74%. This is an increase from VOC Energy Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VOC. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VOC Energy Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of VOC Energy Trust by 134.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,373 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 6,517 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VOC Energy Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of VOC Energy Trust by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,354 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 5,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VOC Energy Trust by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 71,090 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 6,194 shares during the last quarter. 4.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VOC Energy Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

VOC Energy Trust acquires and holds a term net profits interest of the net proceeds from production and sale of the interests in oil and natural gas properties in the states of Kansas and Texas. The company has an 80% term net profits interest of the net proceeds on the underlying properties. As of December 31, 2021, its underlying properties had interests in 452.5 net producing wells and 51,147.2 net acres.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VOC Energy Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VOC Energy Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.