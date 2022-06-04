Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Stock Holdings Raised by Claro Advisors LLC

Claro Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,419 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $647,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 86.8% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Stryker during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. 74.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SYK opened at $229.02 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $249.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $254.81. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $224.02 and a 52 week high of $281.16. The company has a market capitalization of $86.60 billion, a PE ratio of 43.54, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.04. Stryker had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.695 dividend. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 52.85%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SYK shares. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $273.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Stryker from $315.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Stryker from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.53.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

