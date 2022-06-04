Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) Upgraded at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

FUJHY has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Subaru from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Subaru from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.00.

Shares of Subaru stock opened at $8.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.80 and a 200 day moving average of $8.48. Subaru has a fifty-two week low of $6.95 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Subaru stock. Beddow Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Subaru Co. ( OTCMKTS:FUJHY Get Rating ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 13,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Subaru Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles and aerospace products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive Business Unit, Aerospace Company, and Other Businesses. The company manufactures, sells, and repairs passenger cars and their components, airplanes, aerospace-related machinery, and related components; and rents and manages real estate properties.

