Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) Upgraded at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHYGet Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

FUJHY has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Subaru from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Subaru from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.00.

Shares of Subaru stock opened at $8.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.80 and a 200 day moving average of $8.48. Subaru has a fifty-two week low of $6.95 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Subaru stock. Beddow Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHYGet Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 13,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Subaru Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles and aerospace products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive Business Unit, Aerospace Company, and Other Businesses. The company manufactures, sells, and repairs passenger cars and their components, airplanes, aerospace-related machinery, and related components; and rents and manages real estate properties.

