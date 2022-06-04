Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.64–$0.62 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.67. The company issued revenue guidance of $289.00 million-$292.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $290.57 million.Sumo Logic also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to -$0.15–$0.15 EPS.

SUMO traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.03. 942,660 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,882,092. The firm has a market capitalization of $929.31 million, a PE ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 2.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.39 and its 200 day moving average is $11.43. Sumo Logic has a 52 week low of $6.87 and a 52 week high of $23.48.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.04. Sumo Logic had a negative net margin of 51.30% and a negative return on equity of 26.10%. The firm had revenue of $67.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Sumo Logic will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

SUMO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $12.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sumo Logic from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $12.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sumo Logic presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.42.

In other Sumo Logic news, Director Christian Beedgen sold 5,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total transaction of $59,340.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic by 32.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sumo Logic in the first quarter valued at $129,000. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sumo Logic in the first quarter valued at $143,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Sumo Logic during the first quarter worth $179,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Sumo Logic by 22.6% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 21,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 3,955 shares during the period. 69.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. It offers Continuous Intelligence Platform, a cloud-native, multi-tenant, and secure service that leverages to enable reliability and security of cloud applications and workloads.

