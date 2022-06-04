Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Shares Acquired by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 31.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,225 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $7,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Sun Communities by 526.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,111,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $233,390,000 after purchasing an additional 933,997 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Sun Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,809,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Sun Communities by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,968,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $413,260,000 after buying an additional 344,300 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Sun Communities by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,055,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,065,724,000 after buying an additional 336,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Sun Communities by 81.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 646,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,580,000 after purchasing an additional 289,839 shares during the period.

Several research firms recently commented on SUI. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Sun Communities from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. TheStreet lowered Sun Communities from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Barclays cut their price objective on Sun Communities from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sun Communities currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.50.

SUI stock opened at $165.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $172.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.81. Sun Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.51 and a fifty-two week high of $211.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.16 billion, a PE ratio of 53.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.64.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.06). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 14.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.55%.

In other news, COO John Bandini Mclaren sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.27, for a total value of $2,073,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 148,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,804,526.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

