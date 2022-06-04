Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $0.50 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Sundial Growers Inc. operates as a pharmaceutical company. It produces and grows cannabis strains. Sundial Growers Inc. is based in Calgary, Canada. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Atb Cap Markets raised Sundial Growers from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised Sundial Growers from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $0.60 to $0.70 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd.

NASDAQ:SNDL opened at $0.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 5.97 and a quick ratio of 4.73. Sundial Growers has a fifty-two week low of $0.34 and a fifty-two week high of $1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.55. The stock has a market cap of $625.91 million, a PE ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 5.15.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNDL. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sundial Growers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,533,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Sundial Growers by 124.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 15,376,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,427,000 after purchasing an additional 8,529,816 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Sundial Growers by 33,812.9% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 8,139,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,707,000 after purchasing an additional 8,115,103 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Sundial Growers by 46.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 23,532,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,472,000 after purchasing an additional 7,481,759 shares during the period. Finally, GMT Capital Corp bought a new stake in Sundial Growers during the first quarter worth approximately $1,478,000. 6.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sundial Growers Inc engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis products in Canada. The company operates through Cannabis Operations and Retail Operations segments. It engages in the cultivation, distribution, and sale of cannabis for the adult-use markets; and private sale of recreational cannabis through corporate owned and franchised retail cannabis stores.

