Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.50.

A number of analysts have commented on SUN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sunoco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Sunoco from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Sunoco from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup raised shares of Sunoco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Sunoco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Sunoco by 60.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 47,070 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 17,704 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Sunoco by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,011 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC lifted its position in Sunoco by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 43,897 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 4,126 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Sunoco by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 315,476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,881,000 after purchasing an additional 75,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sunoco by 15.0% during the third quarter. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,820 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 17.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SUN traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.35. The stock had a trading volume of 309,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,686. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.52 and its 200-day moving average is $41.43. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.53. Sunoco has a 52 week low of $34.61 and a 52 week high of $46.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $1.43. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. Sunoco had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 70.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Sunoco will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.8255 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.80%. Sunoco’s payout ratio is 55.00%.

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

