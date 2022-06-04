Swerve (SWRV) Price Up 14.7% Over Last 7 Days

Swerve (SWRV) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. One Swerve coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0625 or 0.00000210 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Swerve has traded up 14.7% against the US dollar. Swerve has a total market capitalization of $1.06 million and approximately $606,512.00 worth of Swerve was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Swerve Coin Profile

Swerve (SWRV) is a coin. It launched on September 4th, 2020. Swerve’s total supply is 19,194,596 coins and its circulating supply is 16,974,670 coins. Swerve’s official website is swerve.fi . Swerve’s official Twitter account is @SwerveFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SWERVE FINANCE is described to be a fork of Curve, owned 100% by the community. It is claimed that there's no fake-out deployment, no questionable pre-mining, no founder controlling majority of the governance vote, no suspect team proposals, no 30% allocation to 'shareholders', no team allocation, no decades-long distribution. It's a simple 33,000,000 supply owned entirely by holders, the community of liquidity providers and users. If holders provide liquidity to Swerve, they get ySWRV tokens which can be staked in the Swerve DAO to earn $SWRV. To kickstart the protocol and encourage users to try out Swerve, the first two weeks will have a larger distribution of $SWRV awarded. “

Buying and Selling Swerve

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swerve directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swerve should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swerve using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

