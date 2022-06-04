Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Bought by DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 1,109.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 59,101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,216 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $21,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 1.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 257,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,613,000 after buying an additional 2,914 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the third quarter worth $210,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the third quarter worth $39,353,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 5.2% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the third quarter worth $1,331,000. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

SNPS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $415.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Synopsys to $350.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Synopsys to $360.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $377.45.

In other news, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 53,706 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.12, for a total transaction of $16,064,538.72. Following the sale, the executive now owns 99,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,884,181.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Trac Pham sold 49,072 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $14,966,960.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,752,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ SNPS opened at $327.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $302.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $318.31. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $250.76 and a 12 month high of $377.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.96, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.20.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.09. Synopsys had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys Company Profile (Get Rating)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.