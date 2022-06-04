Taraxa Tops One Day Volume of $297,496.00 (TARA)

Taraxa (TARA) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 4th. Taraxa has a market cap of $2.46 million and $297,496.00 worth of Taraxa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Taraxa coin can currently be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Taraxa has traded up 10.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29,708.61 or 1.00002516 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003365 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003360 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002003 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001680 BTC.

Taraxa Coin Profile

Taraxa is a coin. It launched on March 18th, 2021. Taraxa’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,343,021,474 coins. Taraxa’s official Twitter account is @taraxa_project . The Reddit community for Taraxa is https://reddit.com/r/Taraxa_Project and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Taraxa is a decentralized infrastructure purpose-built to make informal transaction data clear and trusted. “

Taraxa Coin Trading

