Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $26.33 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) to report $26.33 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Target’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $26.00 billion and the highest is $26.84 billion. Target posted sales of $25.16 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Target will report full year sales of $110.49 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $109.49 billion to $111.46 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $114.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $113.03 billion to $115.72 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Target.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.88). Target had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 44.75%. The company had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.69 earnings per share. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $252.00 to $168.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Target to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Target from $305.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Target to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.72.

TGT traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $161.04. 4,187,650 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,837,658. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Target has a 1 year low of $145.51 and a 1 year high of $268.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $210.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.23. The firm has a market cap of $74.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.85%.

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.35, for a total transaction of $6,490,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.87, for a total transaction of $453,169.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,363 shares of company stock worth $21,970,253 over the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Target by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 60,254 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,787,000 after buying an additional 12,050 shares in the last quarter. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in Target by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. now owns 2,635 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Target in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,506,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Target by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company bought a new position in Target in the 1st quarter valued at about $376,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

