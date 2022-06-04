Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW) Receives GBX 191.29 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 191.29 ($2.42).

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.28) price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 165 ($2.09) target price on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.78) target price on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 191 ($2.42) to GBX 189 ($2.39) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Taylor Wimpey stock opened at GBX 129.75 ($1.64) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 129.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 146.31. The company has a market cap of £4.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 5.83 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Taylor Wimpey has a fifty-two week low of GBX 119.60 ($1.51) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 185.02 ($2.34).

In other Taylor Wimpey news, insider Chris Carney sold 11,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 143 ($1.81), for a total transaction of £16,387.80 ($20,733.55). Also, insider Jennie Daly sold 43,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 133 ($1.68), for a total transaction of £57,241.87 ($72,421.39).

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities, including apartments to six-bedroom houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

