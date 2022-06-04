Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.67 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) to report sales of $3.67 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Fifteen analysts have provided estimates for Teck Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.53 billion to $4.67 billion. Teck Resources posted sales of $2.08 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 76.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teck Resources will report full-year sales of $14.78 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.96 billion to $16.61 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $13.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.60 billion to $17.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Teck Resources.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 18.76%. The company’s revenue was up 97.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TECK shares. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$58.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $33.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 24,098,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $694,514,000 after buying an additional 829,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Teck Resources by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,801,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $597,851,000 after buying an additional 318,294 shares in the last quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $318,590,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,265,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $230,607,000 after purchasing an additional 417,123 shares during the period. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 7,212,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $179,651,000 after purchasing an additional 639,153 shares during the period. 55.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TECK traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.89. The company had a trading volume of 3,055,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,705,644. The firm has a market cap of $23.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.32 and a 200-day moving average of $35.33. Teck Resources has a 12 month low of $19.32 and a 12 month high of $45.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This is an increase from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.47%.

Teck Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper, gold, blended bitumen, lead, silver, molybdenum, zinc, and zinc concentrates; chemicals, fertilizers, and other metals.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Teck Resources (TECK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.