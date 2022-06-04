Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Shares Sold by Corsair Capital Management L.P.

Corsair Capital Management L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 517 shares during the period. Corsair Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Robotti Robert acquired a new position in Teck Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $2,882,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Teck Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $1,506,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Teck Resources by 378.1% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 51,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 40,534 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in Teck Resources by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 24,098,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $694,514,000 after acquiring an additional 829,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fractal Investments LLC acquired a new position in Teck Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $1,574,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TECK. Raymond James boosted their price target on Teck Resources from C$58.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$40.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.33.

TECK stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.89. The stock had a trading volume of 3,055,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,705,644. Teck Resources Limited has a 1-year low of $19.32 and a 1-year high of $45.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $23.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.28, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.27.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.10. Teck Resources had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 18.76%. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 97.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Teck Resources Limited will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is currently 6.47%.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper, gold, blended bitumen, lead, silver, molybdenum, zinc, and zinc concentrates; chemicals, fertilizers, and other metals.

