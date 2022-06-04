Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Shares Sold by Wetherby Asset Management Inc.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,297 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TECK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 360,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,365,000 after purchasing an additional 152,124 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 204.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,748,896 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,474,000 after buying an additional 1,845,806 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 44,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 672,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,745,000 after buying an additional 136,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,142,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,218,000 after buying an additional 136,777 shares in the last quarter. 55.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TECK shares. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $33.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.33.

Shares of TECK opened at $43.89 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.27. Teck Resources Limited has a 12-month low of $19.32 and a 12-month high of $45.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 18.76% and a net margin of 25.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 97.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Teck Resources Limited will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.47%.

About Teck Resources (Get Rating)

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper, gold, blended bitumen, lead, silver, molybdenum, zinc, and zinc concentrates; chemicals, fertilizers, and other metals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK).

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.