Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Hits New 52-Week High at $45.39

Shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $45.39 and last traded at $45.39, with a volume of 164707 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $42.36.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$61.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$40.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.33.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Rating ) (TSE:TECK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.10. Teck Resources had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 18.76%. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Teck Resources Limited will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.47%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Teck Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $318,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Teck Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,100,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new position in Teck Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $269,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 17,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 205.2% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 119,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,840,000 after buying an additional 80,342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper, gold, blended bitumen, lead, silver, molybdenum, zinc, and zinc concentrates; chemicals, fertilizers, and other metals.

