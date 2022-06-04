Teijin (OTCMKTS:TINLY) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $11.54

Teijin Limited (OTCMKTS:TINLY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.54 and traded as low as $10.33. Teijin shares last traded at $10.38, with a volume of 598 shares.
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.47.
Teijin Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TINLY)
