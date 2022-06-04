TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on TELA. JMP Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of TELA Bio in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TELA Bio from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Get TELA Bio alerts:

TELA Bio stock opened at $6.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $90.99 million, a P/E ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.26. TELA Bio has a 1 year low of $6.10 and a 1 year high of $16.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.29.

TELA Bio ( NASDAQ:TELA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.25). TELA Bio had a negative net margin of 113.15% and a negative return on equity of 155.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.56) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that TELA Bio will post -2.47 EPS for the current year.

In other TELA Bio news, insider Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 2,331 shares of TELA Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.65 per share, for a total transaction of $27,156.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 104,581 shares of company stock worth $947,851 in the last 90 days. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its position in TELA Bio by 9.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,167 shares during the last quarter. Velan Capital Investment Management LP increased its position in TELA Bio by 50.5% during the first quarter. Velan Capital Investment Management LP now owns 451,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,250,000 after acquiring an additional 151,400 shares during the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC increased its position in TELA Bio by 4.0% during the first quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 108,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 4,222 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in TELA Bio by 12.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 391,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,554,000 after acquiring an additional 43,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WMS Partners LLC bought a new position in TELA Bio during the first quarter valued at $327,000.

TELA Bio Company Profile (Get Rating)

TELA Bio, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, focuses on providing soft-tissue reconstruction solutions that optimize clinical outcomes by prioritizing the preservation and restoration of the patient's anatomy. It provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TELA Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELA Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.