Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $13.70-$14.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $13.97. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.87 billion-$2.92 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.90 billion.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $383.00 to $378.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Teleflex from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $373.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $390.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They set a neutral rating and a $315.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teleflex from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $384.00.

TFX stock opened at $281.85 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $308.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $319.21. Teleflex has a 12 month low of $256.77 and a 12 month high of $428.36. The company has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.15. Teleflex had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The firm had revenue of $641.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Teleflex will post 13.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.22%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TFX. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new position in Teleflex during the first quarter worth $206,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Teleflex during the first quarter worth $256,000. Allstate Corp acquired a new position in Teleflex during the first quarter worth $265,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in Teleflex by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 813 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Teleflex during the first quarter worth $268,000. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

