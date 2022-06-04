Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Textainer Group from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Textainer Group from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Textainer Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Get Textainer Group alerts:

Textainer Group stock opened at $32.91 on Tuesday. Textainer Group has a 52-week low of $27.57 and a 52-week high of $41.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36.

Textainer Group ( NYSE:TGH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.14. Textainer Group had a net margin of 37.80% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The business had revenue of $198.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.21 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Textainer Group will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Textainer Group’s payout ratio is currently 17.70%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Textainer Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in Textainer Group by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Textainer Group by 3.5% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,639 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Textainer Group by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,762 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Textainer Group during the first quarter worth about $25,000. 60.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Textainer Group (Get Rating)

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases, owns, manages, leases, and disposes a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company's containers include standard and specialized dry freight, and refrigerated containers, as well as other special-purpose containers, which include tank, 45', pallet-wide, and other types of containers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Textainer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textainer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.