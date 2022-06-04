The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Shares Acquired by Capital World Investors

Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,815,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,412,942 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned approximately 8.37% of AES worth $1,356,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AES by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,182,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $295,241,000 after purchasing an additional 248,558 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in AES by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,757,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $261,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261,622 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in AES by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,465,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $238,929,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069,815 shares in the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in AES by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 8,300,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $189,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC grew its holdings in AES by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 5,750,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $139,725,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,000 shares in the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AES alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of AES from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of AES in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of AES from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of AES in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AES in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.69.

Shares of NYSE:AES opened at $22.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a PE ratio of -82.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.86. The AES Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.14 and a fifty-two week high of $27.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. AES had a negative net margin of 2.21% and a positive return on equity of 33.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The AES Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

AES Company Profile (Get Rating)

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.