The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Capital World Investors

Capital World Investors lessened its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,542,656 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 103,255 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned approximately 0.78% of Boeing worth $914,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Boeing by 165.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,377,572 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,015,817,000 after buying an additional 2,725,602 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at about $199,306,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,636,168 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $732,033,000 after buying an additional 552,493 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 2,850.7% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 408,146 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 394,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Boeing by 4,303.9% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 359,311 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $72,336,000 after purchasing an additional 351,152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $139.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.84 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.29. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $117.08 and a 52-week high of $256.31.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The company had revenue of $13.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.90 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.53) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

BA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Boeing from $180.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Boeing from $250.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Boeing from $265.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $190.00 target price on Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.10.

Boeing Profile (Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.