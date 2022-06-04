The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.45.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on The Carlyle Group from $69.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on The Carlyle Group from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on The Carlyle Group from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on The Carlyle Group from $71.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

CG stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,734,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,608,672. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The Carlyle Group has a twelve month low of $34.62 and a twelve month high of $60.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.41, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.87.

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.24). The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 41.54% and a net margin of 33.77%. The firm had revenue of $779.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Carlyle Group will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a $0.325 dividend. This is a positive change from The Carlyle Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is presently 17.69%.

In other The Carlyle Group news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 8,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total value of $489,087.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 93,969 shares of company stock worth $5,369,291. 29.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the first quarter worth $28,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the first quarter worth $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 257.1% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 495.2% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.