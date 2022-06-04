The Cushing Renaissance Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.21 (NYSE:SZC)

The Cushing Renaissance Fund (NYSE:SZC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.2132 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 13th.
The Cushing Renaissance Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 26.9% annually over the last three years.
Shares of SZC opened at $44.03 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.86 and its 200 day moving average is $43.54. The Cushing Renaissance Fund has a 12-month low of $37.47 and a 12-month high of $50.94.
About The Cushing Renaissance Fund (Get Rating)
The Cushing Renaissance Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cushing MLP Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in stocks of companies across the energy supply chain spectrum, including upstream, midstream and downstream energy companies, as well as oil and gas services and logistics companies, energy-intensive chemical, metal and industrial and manufacturing companies and engineering and construction companies.
