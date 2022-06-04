The Cushing Renaissance Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.21 (NYSE:SZC)

The Cushing Renaissance Fund (NYSE:SZC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.2132 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 13th.

The Cushing Renaissance Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 26.9% annually over the last three years.

Shares of SZC opened at $44.03 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.86 and its 200 day moving average is $43.54. The Cushing Renaissance Fund has a 12-month low of $37.47 and a 12-month high of $50.94.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SZC. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in The Cushing Renaissance Fund by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 67,210 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after buying an additional 21,525 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in The Cushing Renaissance Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $585,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in The Cushing Renaissance Fund by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,980 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after buying an additional 9,458 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in The Cushing Renaissance Fund by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,597 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 5,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in The Cushing Renaissance Fund by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,656 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter.

The Cushing Renaissance Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cushing MLP Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in stocks of companies across the energy supply chain spectrum, including upstream, midstream and downstream energy companies, as well as oil and gas services and logistics companies, energy-intensive chemical, metal and industrial and manufacturing companies and engineering and construction companies.

