The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Sold by Capital Group Private Client Services Inc.

Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. lessened its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,299 shares during the period. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $28,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EL. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,502,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,077,000 after purchasing an additional 90,970 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth $409,000. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth $412,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 148.3% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 832,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,688,000 after acquiring an additional 496,952 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Shares of EL opened at $264.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $255.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $297.87. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $225.39 and a twelve month high of $374.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.91, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.04.

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.23. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 45.06%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 26.26%.

EL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $206.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $361.00 to $322.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $289.00 to $274.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $332.29.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.34, for a total value of $275,997.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,160,985.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.92, for a total transaction of $467,512.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,074,208.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.